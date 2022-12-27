Kay Wheaton, founder of Wheaton’s, dead at 70

An entrepreneur who became a household name in the Maritimes has died from cancer.

A Monday press release from the company shared the news of Kay Wheaton’s passing, describing her origin as the creator of the popular “Wheaton’s” retail chain as one in which the “stay-at-home mom of four was faced with a dilemma.” It says Wheaton found herself struggling to make ends meet after two of her children needed braces and she needed extra income – and the idea for Wheaton’s was born more than 32 years ago.

Wheaton began selling homemade crafts and fresh wreaths from her back porch in Somerset, N.S.

Today, Wheaton’s has six locations across the Maritimes, in addition to a woodworking facility. Now, more than 75 people currently employed by Wheaton’s are remembering the woman who made it all possible.

“The support of her family, and her unwavering faith, guided Kay throughout her life and provided her with the direction to create such a wonderful place for customers to enjoy and employees to grow,” states the release.

“She just recently commented that the company is in good hands, under the leadership and guidance of her husband, Garnet and a strong team of managers and store associates that have worked together for years.”

A 2016 fire destroyed the original Wheaton’s store on Shaw Road. But Wheaton’s rebuilt and continues to operate in their Berwick location.

“Kay enjoyed eating lunch at the Cider Press Cafe with her grandkids and sharing a hot fudge brownie sundae with Garnet,” adds the release. “ She could always be found gardening, creating displays, talking with customers, and decorating Christmas trees for everyone to enjoy. She will be missed, but never forgotten.”

Wheaton was 70. She died Saturday.