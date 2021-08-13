Kayabaga to run for Liberals in London West riding
We are heading to the polls in a pandemic, and the Liberals now have a new candidate in the London West riding.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call the early election this Sunday, and it could come as soon as Sept. 20.
In London, Councillor Arielle Kayabaga is making the jump to federal politics after winning the Liberal nomination in London West.
In a virtual speech to Liberal voters Thursday night, Kayabaga referenced the work she has done during her time as Ward 13 councillor.
“It has been my greatest honour to serve you on London city council, championing COVID-19 supports for businesses and taxpayers. Access to safe and affordable housing, living wages, safety for all women and girls. Environmental protection, anti-racism and anti-oppression mandates. And I really hope to continue championing these issues as your Member of Parliament”
Kayabaga will take over for Kate Young who has held the London West seat for the Liberals since 2015 when she defeated current London Mayor Ed Holder.
Young announced in March that she would not be running again and was taking a step back from political life.
-
Pop-up COVID-19 clinic set for Saturday at TD PlaceA pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, outside Gate 2 near Goodlife Fitness.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in OrleansOttawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.