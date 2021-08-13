Kayabaga to run for Liberals in London West riding

We are heading to the polls in a pandemic, and the Liberals now have a new candidate in the London West riding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call the early election this Sunday, and it could come as soon as Sept. 20.

In London, Councillor Arielle Kayabaga is making the jump to federal politics after winning the Liberal nomination in London West.

In a virtual speech to Liberal voters Thursday night, Kayabaga referenced the work she has done during her time as Ward 13 councillor.

“It has been my greatest honour to serve you on London city council, championing COVID-19 supports for businesses and taxpayers. Access to safe and affordable housing, living wages, safety for all women and girls. Environmental protection, anti-racism and anti-oppression mandates. And I really hope to continue championing these issues as your Member of Parliament”

Kayabaga will take over for Kate Young who has held the London West seat for the Liberals since 2015 when she defeated current London Mayor Ed Holder.

Young announced in March that she would not be running again and was taking a step back from political life.