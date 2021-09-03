Kayak, boat collide on Fairbanks Lake in Sudbury

Five fire units from Greater Sudbury responded to a collision Friday evening on Fairbanks Lake.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News the crash occurred between a boat and a kayak. Bystanders rescued the woman in the kayak, Oshell said.

They brought her safely to shore where paramedics attended to her and soon after transported her to Health Sciences North.

No one on the boat was injured. The collision occurred one kilometre from Fairbanks Provincial Park on the north side of the lake.