Kayaker arrested, fined $3K for ignoring wildfire restrictions in Manitoba

A kayaker in Manitoba was charged and fined $3,000 for allegedly ignoring wildfire restrictions.

The province said the incident happened on July 15. A conservation officer and a park patrol officer got a tip that a person was kayaking on Gem Lake in Nopiming Provincial Park. The province said at the time, all backcountry travel in the area had been prohibited because of an extremely high fire risk.

"The individual had been advised of these restrictions the day before, but ignored multiple road closed signs and returned to the area after staff from the Manitoba Wildfire Service left the Gem Lake staging area," the province said in a release Friday.

The province said when officers found the man at the Gem Lake trailhead and asked what he was doing, the man allegedly got hostile with the officers and refused to cooperate with them.

The person was arrested under The Wildfires Act for entering the restricted area without a travel permit, and obstructing an officer.

The person was handed just over $3,000 in fines, the province said.

"The province does not invoke fire and travel restrictions lightly, but needs cooperation in order to reduce the risk of further fires, or loss of life if someone becomes trapped by a wildfire," the province said.

"Please respect all road closures and travel restrictions."

More information about the wildfire restrictions in place in Manitoba can be found online.