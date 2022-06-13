Kayaker finds human remains on the banks of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a kayaker discovered human remains in the Grand Marais area over the weekend.

Red River North RCMP received a report Saturday afternoon that remains were found by the kayaker on the bank of Lake Winnipeg north of Highway 12 near Road 103 North in the Grand Marais area in the RM of St. Clements.

Police said the remains were found in an area that is only accessible by boat.

Officers and a forensic anthropologist went to the site. Police said it was soon determined the remains were human.

The remains were removed and are awaiting an autopsy.

An identity has not been confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing.