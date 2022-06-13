Kayaker finds human remains on the banks of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
CTV News Winnipeg Editorial Producer
Katherine Dow
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a kayaker discovered human remains in the Grand Marais area over the weekend.
Red River North RCMP received a report Saturday afternoon that remains were found by the kayaker on the bank of Lake Winnipeg north of Highway 12 near Road 103 North in the Grand Marais area in the RM of St. Clements.
Police said the remains were found in an area that is only accessible by boat.
Officers and a forensic anthropologist went to the site. Police said it was soon determined the remains were human.
The remains were removed and are awaiting an autopsy.
An identity has not been confirmed.
An investigation is ongoing.
-
Popular Belle River staple up for sale as owner retiresBelle River landmark Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery is up for sale.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demandFinding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.
-
Head-on crash in Prince Albert leaves person deadA 72-year-old person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bustPolice have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.
-
Mansion built into West Coast bluff for sale for $20MWhat may have been seen as a challenge for some builders became an opportunity for those involved in the construction of a mansion on a rocky property in West Vancouver.
-
Half-brothers find each other after more than 70 yearsIt’s not unusual to greet family at the airport. But for Bob Huson, this welcome is unlike most.
-
Edmonton Oilers sign depth forward Brad Malone to two-year, two-way dealThe Edmonton Oilers have re-signed depth forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way contract.
-
Charlottetown bicycle community says new roundabout could be dangerous to cyclistsA major intersection in Charlottetown is set to be replaced with a roundabout. The city says it will improve traffic flow, but cyclists say it will cut them off.
-
Halifax identifies 4 parks in HRM for homeless to stay long term, some advocates say it's not enoughThe city of Halifax has identified four parks in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) where people without a home will be allowed to pitch a tent and stay long term.