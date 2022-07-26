Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls: RCMP

The body of a missing kayaker was found downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on Sunday.

According to RCMP, the 39-year-old man was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. after he failed to meet his driver and return to the Sunwapta Resort at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The kayak was found first, and the kayaker further downstream.

Police did not share his name but offered their condolences to his loved ones.

Sunwapta Falls is about 56 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.