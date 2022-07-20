Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.

The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.

Police say that a local couple who were kayaking off Tsehum Harbour grew concerned after they spotted a Zodiac boat circling in the water without anyone on board.

Shortly after, the couple spotted a man "face down" in the water who appeared to be unresponsive.

The kayakers quickly pulled the man from the water and alerted a nearby sailboat to call for assistance, police say.

The man was then taken to shore where first responders were waiting, including officers with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, local firefighters and paramedics, Parks Canada staff, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The first responders performed CPR and the man was resuscitated, police say. He's now in stable condition, according to the RCMP.

"The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is grateful to all of those who assisted in rescuing this man. Had it not been for the quick actions of all involved this man likely would not have survived," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez in a statement Wednesday.

"This is an example for the public on the importance of wearing and having access to personal flotation devices while operating watercraft," he added.