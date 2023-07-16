Kayakers unhurt after being struck by boater in Rideau Lakes Township, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a boater collided with a kayak on Indian Lake in Rideau Lakes Township Saturday.
Police say it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on the lake about 125 km southeast of Ottawa.
A photo shared by police shows significant damage to the side and bottom of the kayak.
Yesterday around 3:30pm, the #LeedsOPP & #GrenvilleOPP Marine Unit attended this scary scene on Indian Lake in @RLTwp.
Kayakers struck by a passing boat not paying attention - boater charged with operating in an unsafe manner. Fortunately no injuries. ^dh pic.twitter.com/Cz1O9fu8Yi
The boater, who police say was not paying attention, is facing a charge of operating a boat in an unsafe manner.
