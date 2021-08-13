KCS will delay vote on CN deal if STB doesn't decide on trust by Aug. 17

Kansas City Southern says it will delay a shareholder vote on its deal to be bought by Canadian National Railway Co. that is set for Aug. 19 if a U.S. regulator does not release its decision on a key voting trust by Aug. 17.

The trust would allow KCS to remain independent while a full review of the transaction is conducted, but allow shareholders to be paid without having to wait for a final decision on the deal.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has said it will make a decision on whether to allow CN to use the trust by the end of August.

The KCS board also reaffirmed its support for the CN offer despite a sweetened bid by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. earlier this week.

KCS says the CP Rail's new offer, which is up from its bid earlier this year, did not constitute a "superior proposal" to the CN deal.

CP Rail's offer valued at US$31 billion is less than CN's proposal valued at US$33.6 billion, but CP Rail says its offer comes with less risk for shareholders because it is more likely to be approved by regulators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.