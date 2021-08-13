KCS will delay vote on CN deal if STB doesn't decide on trust by Aug. 17
Kansas City Southern says it will delay a shareholder vote on its deal to be bought by Canadian National Railway Co. that is set for Aug. 19 if a U.S. regulator does not release its decision on a key voting trust by Aug. 17.
The trust would allow KCS to remain independent while a full review of the transaction is conducted, but allow shareholders to be paid without having to wait for a final decision on the deal.
The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has said it will make a decision on whether to allow CN to use the trust by the end of August.
The KCS board also reaffirmed its support for the CN offer despite a sweetened bid by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. earlier this week.
KCS says the CP Rail's new offer, which is up from its bid earlier this year, did not constitute a "superior proposal" to the CN deal.
CP Rail's offer valued at US$31 billion is less than CN's proposal valued at US$33.6 billion, but CP Rail says its offer comes with less risk for shareholders because it is more likely to be approved by regulators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.
-
Enrolled in WRDSB and looking to change your mode of learning for the fall? Here's howStudents enrolled in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) and wishing to change their mode of learning for the fall must make a request with their principal by Aug. 20
-
School board association asks Ford to make vaccination mandatory for staff and eligible studentsThe Ontario Public School Boards’ Association is calling on the Ford government to introduce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for schools “as quickly as possible.”