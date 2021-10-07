Keanu Reeves among 2021 inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame

Actors Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene, retired Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire and musician Bruce Cockburn are among this year's inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.

Singer-songwriter Jully Black, late blues artist Salome Bey, wrestling star Bret (The Hitman) Hart and decathlete Damian Warner were also announced as 2021 inductees on Wednesday.

The list of 10 is rounded out by Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani and the University of Toronto scientists who discovered insulin: Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip.

The Dec. 4 Walk of Fame gala at Beanfield Centre in Toronto will also give out two special awards: the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour to musician Serena Ryder and the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour to Super Bowl-winning football player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Each year, Canada's Walk of Fame celebrates Canadian excellence and achievement in the areas of arts and entertainment; entrepreneurship and philanthropy; humanitarianism; science, technology and innovation; and sports and athletics.

This year's gala will air on a yet-to-be-announced day in December on CTV.