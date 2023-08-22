Keegan Kolesar brings Stanley Cup to Winnipeg

The Stanley Cup continued its tour of Manitoba on Tuesday with a stop in Winnipeg.

Vegas Golden Knight forward Keegan Kolesar, who was born in Brandon, brought the cup to the Red River Community Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeggers came out to the event where they got the chance to meet Kolesar, get his autograph, and take a picture with him and the Cup.

Nadine Sargent, a volunteer at the Red River Community Centre, said the community couldn’t be prouder of what Kolesar has accomplished.

“Keegan played hockey here. He skated on our outdoor rinks. He played hockey with my own boys,” she said.

“We’re so proud to have him as part of the Red River Community Centre.”

The tour continues on Wednesday when the Stanley Cup heads to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation with Zach Whitecloud. The celebration includes a pancake breakfast and entertainment.

Earlier in the summer, the Stanley Cup also made stops in Brandon and Oakbank.