Keegan Kolesar brings Stanley Cup to Winnipeg
The Stanley Cup continued its tour of Manitoba on Tuesday with a stop in Winnipeg.
Vegas Golden Knight forward Keegan Kolesar, who was born in Brandon, brought the cup to the Red River Community Centre on Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeggers came out to the event where they got the chance to meet Kolesar, get his autograph, and take a picture with him and the Cup.
Nadine Sargent, a volunteer at the Red River Community Centre, said the community couldn’t be prouder of what Kolesar has accomplished.
“Keegan played hockey here. He skated on our outdoor rinks. He played hockey with my own boys,” she said.
“We’re so proud to have him as part of the Red River Community Centre.”
The tour continues on Wednesday when the Stanley Cup heads to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation with Zach Whitecloud. The celebration includes a pancake breakfast and entertainment.
Earlier in the summer, the Stanley Cup also made stops in Brandon and Oakbank.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratoriumThe Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
Maley Drive on schedule to reopen at Frood Rd. on Sept. 1Work on creating a final roundabout on the Maley Drive extension is proceeding as scheduled, with the road reopening Sept. 1 and the roundabout being completed in November.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safetyThe family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurantBritish singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon LightfootA city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfiresKing Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after toddler found in car blocking a lane of a Toronto highwayA 28-year-old mother is facing impaired driving charges after she was found blocking highway traffic with her two-year-old in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deathsNinety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Drivers detoured as major piece of Adelaide Street underpass is lowered into placeA long train sat idle on the tracks in central London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon, stretching across several blocks in the Adelaide Street and Central Avenue neighbourhood.