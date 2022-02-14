Keep an eye on highway conditions, snow and wind expected

This seems like a tale I’ve told time and time again this winter, but I have to say it – here we go again! The atmosphere is gearing up to bring more snow and wind across the province this week which could lead to some hazardous driving conditions throughout.

The persisting set up in the upper atmosphere this week makes for active weather. Conditions are favourable for snow and wind to move through southern Saskatchewan on multiple occasions. And that’s what it looks like we are going to see!

Snow and gusts to 60 km/h over the next 24 hrs = watch for blowing snow overnight and tomorrow. Check the @SKGovHwyHotline if you are travelling tomorrow especially in the afternoon and evening (after snowfall and winds increase). Conditions can change quickly. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/zfm3EXfJxx

The first system we’re keeping an eye on is already moving into the southwest corner and will continue pushing in through the evening Monday, with conditions persisting through Tuesday night. This low looks to bring around five centimetres of snow through southern and central Saskatchewan, combined with gusts around 60 kilometres per hour.

Even though that is not a huge accumulation, and the winds aren’t gusting to 80 or 90 kilometres per hour, the combination could still lead to some blowing snow and decreased visibility. Currently, it looks like the worst combination across the province will be Tuesday afternoon and evening as the wind gusts increase. This will likely make your Tuesday commute home or evening travel a bit hazardous and you should prepare for changing conditions. By Tuesday morning you’ll also wake up to some fresh snow and moderate winds. Even though, reduced visibility is possible particularly in open areas or on the highways.

Now, if you think we are done after Tuesday, I’m sorry to say that we are not. Wind and snow is the story once again on Thursday and Friday with another few centimetres (two to four) and wind gusts around 60 kilometres per hour.

After that, we are watching for snow and lighter winds (only to 40 kilometres per hour) on Saturday night into Sunday. However with this system, there is still quite a bit of model variation on how much snow we could expect, so we will have to keep an eye on it going forward.

Get your shovels ready again, keep an eye on the highway hotline and be safe out there!