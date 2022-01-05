Keep an eye on the mail, Edmonton property assessment notices go out next Friday

The City of Edmonton will be mailing out property assessment notices on Jan. 14, a week later than usual.

Notices used to be sent out the first week of January, but due to the pandemic it shifted the date to ensure assessment information didn’t get lost in the “post-holiday period,” a city release on Wednesday read.

The assessments include details about a property’s value and will make sure owners pay their “fair share” of property taxes in 2022.

“Our assessment values are based on a property’s market value as of July 1, 2021,” Cate Watt, branch manager for assessment and taxation, explained.

According to the release, as part of the property taxation cycle, property tax notices will be mailed to property owners in May.

