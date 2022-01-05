‘Keep moving’ segment returns to CTV News at Five
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
With gyms and fitness centres closed again in Ottawa, CTV News Ottawa wants to help you keep moving.
The daily ‘Keep Moving’ segments on CTV News at Five are returning, featuring fitness tips and at-home workout ideas to help people stay in shape.
January is typically the busiest time of year for fitness centres, with people making New Year’s resolutions to hit the gym. But with the Ontario government closing down indoor recreation until at least Jan. 26, people will have to find other ways to exercise.
If you’re interested in being part of the Keep Moving segments on CTV News at Five, you can email ottawanews@ctv.ca.
