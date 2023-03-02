Keep needles out of recycle bins, Lethbridge tells residents

The City of Lethbridge says residents are putting the wrong kind of waste into their blue recycling bins.

"There's been an increase in the number of needles found in blue recycling carts by staff at the Waste and Recycling Centre," the city said, adding the discovery exposes a serious risk to its employees.

"Needles should never be placed in your blue recycling cart and need to be disposed of properly."

Residents with used needles need to place them into a labelled sharps container and take that to any pharmacy that participates in the ENVIRx program.

The strategy is a way for pharmacists to promote safe and effective drug use while also allowing Albertans to return unused and expired medications.

Residents can also drop off their used needles and syringes at Lethbridge's Waste and Recycling Centre, provided they are sealed and labelled.

"Additionally, there are 20 needle disposal boxes placed around the city, which are painted yellow and have a single, round opening on the side for collecting used needles," the city said.

Anyone who comes across a needle in a public place should call the city's needle pick-up hotline at 403-332-0722.