Keep pets on leash in icy conditions, North Shore Rescue warns
As Metro Vancouver is hit by another rainstorm, North Shore Rescue is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control on trails and near streams.
The outdoors are particularly dangerous under these current conditions.
“The snow on the ground with water on it, just makes an ice sheet,” said NSR search manager Peter Haigh. “You can’t get good footing and even a dog can’t get good footing".
Of course, dogs love going out for walks and can get excited easily. They will happily run off chasing birds or other dogs, and that’s when they can get into trouble.
“Even in a small creek they can go through the ice and get trapped,” warned Haigh.
Even worse, if a dog slips off a cliff and gets stuck on a ledge. When that happens, owners often risk their own lives to rescue the pup.
“And then it’s the people that end up needing rescuing,” said Haigh.
The B.C. government does not fund dog rescues, and it’s often dog owners that end up paying.
Helicopters are frequently needed, so bills can be enormous.
Haigh advised keeping your pet on a leash and close to you at all times under these icy conditions.
-
COVID-19 inpatient numbers at LHSC rise even as testing declinesThere is a new record for the number of inpatients with COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 324 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
-
Ontario's auditor general doesn't have the power to demand privileged documents, court rulesA court has ruled that Ontario's Auditor General Act does not give the auditor the power to demand access to documents covered by lawyer-client privilege.
-
Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter stormThe wicked weather that stormed through Bala on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial leads to mischief charge, B.C.-wide warrant for suspect's arrestNearly five months after a public memorial was vandalised in Vancouver, local police say a man has been charged and a warrant issued for his arrest.
-
Avalanche risks increase on Vancouver Island as rain warnings remain activeHeavy rainfall is still in the forecast for Vancouver Island from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Thousands line up for free COVID-19 rapid tests in WindsorThousands of people lined up to get free COVID-19 rapid tests at the University of Windsor on Wednesday morning.
-
Bow Valley College extends online learning approach through Feb. 13The winter term at Calgary's Bow Valley College will take place remotely until at least Valentine's Day in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
-
Lanes of Hwy. 1 closed, hydroplaning may be a factor in crash 'at highway speeds'Some lanes of Highway 1 have been closed as the RCMP investigates a serious crash in Coquitlam.
-
Parents won't have the option to switch learning modes when schools reopenParents wishing to continue online learning for their children when schools reopen Monday instead of sending them back to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases may not have an option.