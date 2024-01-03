'Keep playing for as long as we can': 93-year-olds square off in Calgary curling league

Two 93-year-old Calgary curlers faced off at the Calgary Curling Club on Wednesday.

Ken McRae and Jim Tomas make the trek to the club every week for the plus-50 Silver Fox Curling League.

McRae and Tomas have been curling for a long time. They both took up the game when they were in high school.

Now 93, they still love getting out on the curling sheet. They each skip teams, and on this day, all eyes were on sheet eight as they squared off against each other.

It was a close game that came right down to the final end. But Tomas’ team got the better of McRae.

“Yes, I did and it was kind of nice,” he laughed.

“We’ve curled a lot of games over the years, a lot of games.”

Even though his rink lost, McRae says it’s always fun to be out there.

“It was a good game,” he said. “I mean you play seven ends and you’re still tied and I guess 93 playing another 93.”

LUCKY TO STILL CURL

McRae feels fortunate every time he hits the ice. He says he wasn’t sure if that was going to be a possibility a couple of years ago when he suffered a stroke.

“Well I was busy going to curling one morning, the same league here, and I found myself on the floor and wasn’t able to get up. I still wanted to go, I was all dressed and ready to go.”

Instead, his wife drove him to the hospital and they discovered he had a stroke. Fortunately, McRae was able to make a full recovery.

Since then, he’s had a pacemaker put in and says it gives him a little extra jump.

McRae and Tomas feel blessed they can still play the game they love at 93 and they don’t plan on giving it up anytime soon.

“Well just keep playing for as long as we can do that,” said McRae.

“It’s not hurting us so far anyway.”

“As long as I can,” said Tomas.