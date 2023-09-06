Keep right, except to pass: Are drivers getting it, or just not being caught?

Eight years after the B.C government introduced tougher fines for highway drivers who refuse to move over and let others pass, fewer tickets than ever are being given for the offence.

Statistics from the Insurance Bureau of British Columbia, revealed 299 fines were issued for “failing to keep right” in 2022.

That’s a significant drop from 676 fines in 2018.

Corporal Mike Moore of B.C. Highway Patrol told CTV News, an officer’s top priority is keeping roadways safe, and admitted less emphasis is put on catching so-called left lane hogs.

“We focus our enforcement on those drivers that exhibit those aggressive driving behaviours, versus the person who might be merely driving in the left-hand lane,” said Cpl. Moore.

Even so, the fact that the number of fines for the offence has been dropping year after year, may indicate drivers now realize they must keep right except to pass.

“It’s always appreciated,” added Moore. “I’ve seen motorist wave to the other motorist saying “thank you very much for moving over and letting me by.”

Motor Vehicle Section 151.1 was beefed up in 2015 and gives police the power to pull over drivers who won’t budge out of the passing lane and issue a $109 fine.

In 2019, 531 drivers were fined for this infraction, then 448 the following year, and 331 in 2021.

When it’s not bumper to bumper, the law says highway drivers are supposed to stay in the right lane except when passing slower-moving vehicles.

The provincial government’s website states clearly that doing the posted speed limit is not an excuse for staying in the left lane.

“The rule requires the driver to move out of the left lane even if the driver is driving at the posted speed limit,” it reads.

It also explains that lane blockers “reduce the efficiency of the highway system and can cause driver frustration which can lead to erratic, unsafe passing behaviour."