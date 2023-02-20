'Keep them happy': Winnipeg man creates winter paradise for his pet pugs

One Winnipeg man is turning the cold Winnipeg winter into a paradise for his pugs to enjoy.

Brian Einarson started creating ‘pug tunnels’ 13 years ago as a way to stay ahead of his pup’s waste. From there, he started to dig holes and put in treats, ultimately creating a tunnel system at his Elmwood home for his pugs to play in.

“Thirteen winters and three dogs we lost already [since the tunnels started],” he said.

Each year, Einarson works about 40 hours to build the tunnels. He said the tunnels are a process that he works on over several days.

“With it being cold out, I could stay outside a couple of half-hours at a time,” he said.

“Just working away slowly. Every day after work a little bit.”

He said the tunnels give his pugs a chance to get outside in the winter, noting that they’re outdoor animals who don’t want to be cooped up inside.

“I have to keep them happy, and putting treats around is just a little bit of icing on the cake for them,” he said.

Einarson added that he loves pugs because they are lap dogs who are always by your side.

“In the house, they’re right beside you all the time. They’re with you everywhere, and I mean everywhere,” he said.

For now, it is just Einarson’s pups who get to enjoy the tunnels; however, he hopes one day to bring a group of pugs together.

