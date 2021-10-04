Keep your golf cart on the course, not on Ontario roads, police say
Provincial police remind people to keep golf carts on the fairway and off Ontario roads.
The OPP says golf carts "are not typically equipped to meet the requirements for low-speed vehicles" of the Highway Traffic Act and the Motor Vehicle Act.
The municipalities of Huron-Kinloss in Grey County and Pelee Island are an exception to the rule.
A 10-year pilot project is underway, allowing those municipalities to pass by-laws that can govern golf carts on roads with speed limits up to 50 km/hr.
Anyone caught driving a golf cart on a public road could face several charges, including a minimum fine of $5,000.
Additionally, drivers caught operating a golf cart while impaired by alcohol or drugs could wind up facing charges, whether on or off the fairway.
"If you are considering an alternative form of transportation, please ensure that you know the rules and regulations governing the usage of the vehicle," police stated in a release on Monday.
-
Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn and taking off in BradfordPolice are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.
-
Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in MississaugaOne woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental healthConst. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
-
N.S. Mounties identify person and car of interest after shots fired at house in Lunenburg CountyShots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.
-
Prescribed fires planned at 5 Saskatoon parksSaskatoon parks staff in consultation with the Meewasin Valley Authority and the Saskatoon Fire Department will be performing brief, small-scale prescribed fires this fall.
-
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlywedsMany Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
-
City of Windsor’s 311/211 phone system experiencing technical difficultiesSome calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.
-
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucusPremier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination “double standard” after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.
-
Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny TownshipAn out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.