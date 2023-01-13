Keep yourself and the environment clean with this Calgary-made carbon-captured soap
As the world looks toward incorporating carbon-capture technology into industries, a Calgary company has taken a small step and produced something great for consumers at the same time.
Calgary Co-op says it is now producing bars of "carbon-captured soap" using equipment installed at its head office on Macleod Trail.
"Carbon dioxide emissions from heating appliances at Calgary Co-op's head office are captured by our carbon unit and converted into potassium carbonate or pearl ash, which is used to make carbon-captured soap," the company said in a statement Friday.
The soap is wrapped in recyclable packaging and the company says it is a "natural, septic-safe biodegradable product."
It comes in several scent varieties, including spearmint, vanilla chai, sweet and spicy lemongrass, coffee honey, shea butter and activated charcoal.
All of the carbon used in the soap is not re-released when customers use the product, the company says, adding it has a positive impact on the environment.
"The estimated annual carbon dioxide captured at Calgary Co-op head office for this initiative is equivalent to planting more than 300 trees," Co-op said.
The soap will be available in stores on Monday.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in northern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.
-
Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal CourtA Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.
-
Fan taken to hospital in critical condition after 'medical emergency' during Toronto Marlies gameThe Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose Friday night has been suspended after a fan “experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods.”
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts sayThere have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal projectA new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Top OJHL players past and present playing on Collingwood ice this weekendSome of the best players in the OJHL, past and present, are hitting the ice in Collingwood for a weekend celebration of Canada's game.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosityLast week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
-
Doctor-controlled robot to perform orthopedic surgeries in Dartmouth, N.S.A smart robotics system could be the future of what surgery looks like and it’s already hard at work at Dartmouth General Hospital.
-
Fight to preserve 'vitally important' federal farmland from developments goes to public hearingA fight is on to try and protect federally-owned farmland in B.C.'s Lower Mainland from being sold to developers.