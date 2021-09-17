Keeping Calgary clean: city's annual pathway and river cleanup underway

An annual event that sees litter and debris cleared from Calgary parks, pathways and riverbanks is now underway.

Volunteers will clean more than 200 kilometres of green space in the City of Calgary's 54th pathway and river cleanup, which began Friday and wraps on Sunday.

The event is typically held on a single day in May, but has taken place over a three-day period in September since 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Calgarians value the many pathways and rivers in our city and the annual cleanup is an opportunity to ensure these spaces remain safe, accessible and enjoyable,” Calgary Parks spokesperson Marlis Eaton said in news release.

“We also encourage Calgarians to maintain stewardship of our parks, pathways and greenspaces year-round by continuing to dispose of litter responsibly.”

Eaton said many volunteers return year after year to participate in the event.

“That sense of pride and responsibility for these frequently used amenities is great to see," she said.

"Stewardship of our city greenspaces is something we want to encourage among Calgarians throughout the year."

If you or your family is interested in holding your own pathway and river cleanup, litter cleanup kits are available throughout the year for free (while supplies last) at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Each kit has cleanup supplies for up to six people.