Keeping schools open a 'tough call' as Omicron spreads across Ontario

The Ontario government has yet to announce whether schoolchildren in the province will return to in-person learning in the New Year, and most school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario just days away from the end of the Christmas break.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, told CTV News at Noon that the decision on schools is a tough call.

"I, personally, want schools to continue being opened, but we're seeing many cases among school-aged children," he said. "It's a tough call. I would have schools as my last thing to close, but it's going to get to a point where they're going to have to make that decision and it's a tough decision to make, I have to tell you."

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) and the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) are scheduled to return to school on Monday. Sources tell CTV News that Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will meet Thursday to discuss whether schools should reopen or remain closed in January to help limit the spread of the virus.

More than 500 doctors in the province signed a letter to the premier and to education minister Stephen Lecce, urging them to keep schools open.

"Children and youth have experienced significant harms since March 2020 due to prolonged school closures, and we now must prioritize the needs of children and youth," the letter states.

About 23 per cent of Ottawa's 5,637 active cases of COVID-19 are in people under 20, including 445 cases in kids under 10 and 896 active cases among those aged 10 to 19.

But the decision may come down to staffing.

OCDSB trustee Mark Fisher told CTV News Ottawa it depends on who must isolate and when.

"Depending on the number of our employee base, the teachers that get sick and perhaps the replacement teachers, will we have enough staff support to keep a class open, to keep a school open?" he said.

"If more and more people are getting sick as a result of this new variant, there’s a new reality that we have to deal with and that is do we have available staff to staff our classrooms and keep our schools open safely?"

Roumeliotis says improving safety in the classroom will be important.

"I think that they're starting with providing more masks to teachers. I think they're also looking at improving the ventilation, looking at ratios, cohorting children, those are the things we need to be looking at to maximize before we make any decision to close them down," he said.

"My bottom line is I wish they could stay open but we're just looking at the numbers and we're waiting for a decision over the next couple of days."

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch also weighing in on school closures, telling CTV News Ottawa that keeping them open should be a priority.

"I think we have to be very, very careful about school closures, and we should be pouring every possible resource to keeping those schools safe and keeping them open," he said.