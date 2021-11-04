Keeping Seniors Warm hosts annual shopping spree

A volunteer group called Keeping Seniors Warm is back at it again. In the past eight years, the committee has raised thousands of dollars to take seniors shopping.

Individuals age 55 and older were treated to a $150 shopping spree at Giant Tiger. Some say without the event, they would have no winter clothing.

“It means a lot to me. I am very, very blessed and these ladies are wonderful and I thank you very much. I very much needed a new winter coat and a pair of boots,” said one shopper.

Organizers said the event allows seniors to buy the necessities they need to get through the winter.

“They get to buy coats, a pair of boots, pajamas, anything that will keep them warm,” said Monique Mercier, chair of Keeping Seniors Warm.

"Some people sometimes need a set of warm sheets, so we let them get a set of warm sheets."

“The stories that are being shared are heart-wrenching,” said Marc Serré, Nickel Belt MP.

"Seniors that haven’t had a winter coat in 30 years, they haven’t had an opportunity to get proper mitts, hats for winter. They are coming in there not because they want to come here, but there’s such a need."

Organizers said each year, dozens of people are in need of warm clothing. They say out of the hundred shoppers who were chosen this year, 97 of them have never experienced this before.

“We have a lot of seniors in our community who are less fortunate and a lot of them don’t have winter clothes," said Mercier. "When you pay high rents and by the time you have a bit of food there’s not a lot of money left over for warm clothing."

“I’m getting older, I don’t have a lot of meat on my body -- I need to stay warm," said another shopper. "So, this opportunity is life-saving for me. I wouldn’t be able to afford it any other way."

Officials with Keeping Seniors Warm said this year, they will be extending the shopping event to include people who, due to the pandemic, were unable to reach organizers virtually.