Keeping the pandemic winter blues at bay

The days are short, the weather is cold and, once again, COVID-19 restrictions are limiting some activities, which can take a toll on mental health.

But even during a challenging time, many find ways to break through the January blues.

Hockey is postponed, movie theatres are closed, along with gyms and indoor dining, all adding to the melancholy of a month noted for being one of the most depressing.

“It’s normal to feel this way; you’re not alone,” says Krystal-Jyl Thomas, a social worker with the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre in Ottawa. “A lot of people are feeling it and if you’re feeling it more than usual it’s likely a reflection of the circumstances that we’re collectively going through right now.”

Thomas adds that a healthy diet—which includes staying hydrated—eight hours of sleep, as well as relaxation and exercise, are important factors in for ones well-being.

“But that’s some of the physical things that we can do and sometimes unfortunately those can be the hardest things to do,” says Thomas, “because when we’re feeling lonely, depressed, sad, our motivation goes down. That’s also a really normal feeling, and it’s unfortunate, but it does go hand-in-hand, so sometimes it can be challenging yourself to connect emotionally, connecting with a book, connecting with a program that makes you happy, or ideally connecting with a person.”

Daylight is also a big mood-booster and while the temperature is dropping, bundling up and heading outside is a beneficial way to feel better.

“It vitalizes one's soul and it feels great.”

Peter Menear belongs to a weekly walking group that meets at Britannia Park. About a dozen members, now split into two groups in order to adhere to current provincial regulations, enjoy the hour-long tour of the area together, and on a bright sunny day, it’s easy to find the silver lining.

“If COVID has brought one thing home for me, it’s how important people are,” says Menear. “To connect with people and to connect with nature is really inspiring and doing it in a group makes a big difference.”

Sara Brazeau, a peer support worker with Psychiatric Survivors of Ottawa has been organizing the meet for more than a year since the drop-in centre has been closed.

“Lots of isolation can lead to down moods and ruminating thoughts,” says Brazeau. “(The weekly walk) has been a great opportunity for socialization, fresh air and exercise. Friendships have been built and, for some people, this is the one day of the week they get to come out and see other people.”

There are also virtual communities for those who need to talk.

Access Mental Health and Addiction, is an online platform that connects individuals with healthcare professionals including counselling, psychotherapy and peer support.

The Royal Mental Health Centre, provides opportunities to register for free virtual community groups and learning seminars.

The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region, is a local connection to mental health support and connections 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For distress call, 613-238-3311 and for crisis, 613-722-6914 or 1-866-996-0991