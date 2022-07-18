Keiron Gregory pleads guilty to 2020 manslaughter in death of Liberian war lord

A 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to of manslaughter and break and enter in connection to the 2020 death of Bill Horrace.

Keiron Gregory of North York was initially charged with second degree murder in the death of Bill Horrace but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in court on Monday.

As previously reported by CTV News, Horrace had ties to the National Patriotic Front in Liberia, a rebel group involved in the First Liberian Civil War from 1989 to 1996.

He was named as a former commander in a rebel Liberian army whose alleged war crimes were under investigation.

It's unclear if his past had anything to do with his murder.

Toronto police Det.- Const. Trevor Gregory, 46, Keiron’s father, also pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a public officer — for giving personal and private information from government sources to another person.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella