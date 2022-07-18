Keiron Gregory pleads guilty to 2020 manslaughter in death of Liberian war lord
A 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to of manslaughter and break and enter in connection to the 2020 death of Bill Horrace.
Keiron Gregory of North York was initially charged with second degree murder in the death of Bill Horrace but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in court on Monday.
As previously reported by CTV News, Horrace had ties to the National Patriotic Front in Liberia, a rebel group involved in the First Liberian Civil War from 1989 to 1996.
He was named as a former commander in a rebel Liberian army whose alleged war crimes were under investigation.
It's unclear if his past had anything to do with his murder.
Toronto police Det.- Const. Trevor Gregory, 46, Keiron’s father, also pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a public officer — for giving personal and private information from government sources to another person.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella
-
Calgary Transit offers discounted monthly passes for August, SeptemberCalgary Transit is offering discounted monthly passes for August and September.
-
Have you seen Mackenzie Russ-Morrison? Missing woman last seen in VancouverPolice are appealing for help finding a young woman who was reported missing three weeks ago, saying she was last seen on East Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina's wastewater: U of R study saysThe COVID-19 viral load in Regina’s wastewater has reduced slightly but remains high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
-
Halifax shortlists 15 names to replace Cornwallis Street, seeks public inputThe Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to vote on their top three preferred street names as it moves to rename Cornwallis Street.
-
Cyclist steals car on Gardiner Expressway from elderly woman in broad daylightA cyclist stole a car from an elderly woman while she was driving on the Gardiner Expressway Monday morning, police say.
-
Construction underway on Prince Edward Island's first electric, net-zero-ready schoolConstruction on a new net-zero-ready school in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is officially underway.
-
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
-
What parents need to know about getting young kids vaccinatedWith Health Canada approving the first COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged six months to five-year-old last week, it is likely that parents have many questions.
-
Hot and humid conditions set to grip OttawaEnvironment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday."