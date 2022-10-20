Keleher's, the Cambridge country apparel store, closing for good

Best known for selling cowboy boots and leather jackets, Keleher's is closing its doors for good.

The store, which specializes in western and motorcycle apparel, was founded more than half a century ago by Wilfrid Keleher.

The business started in the basement of his Puslinch home before moving to Townline Road in Cambridge. One final move in 2012 brought the business to its final location on King Street East.

Keleher’s daughters Shirley and Connie Cosman, who now run the business, said it’s time to retire.

“After that many years, I think we sort of did it right,” said Cosman. “We worked hard, but our parents did too.”

The shelves quickly emptied after word got around about the closure, however the store will remain open until the rest of its merchandise is sold. Following that, the sisters plan to travel and enjoy other interests.

The two are emotional about the end of their father’s legacy, and their customers are just as broken up about the closure.

Alicia Gilbert is a long-time customer and said the news made her sad because the staff made her feel like more than just a shopper.

“Whether I came in to look around or say hello, I always felt like family and was treated like family,” said Gilbert.

Despite being approached by investors looking to purchase the business’s brand and open a new store, the sisters believe that keeping the name in the family is the best choice.