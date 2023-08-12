Kelowna, B.C., RCMP locate stolen car, arrest repeat offender

Mounties in British Columbia say a man they describe as a “dangerous repeat offender” has been arrested in Kelowna.

They say officers found a stolen truck at a home in the city.

Police then waited until the 32-year-old man and a woman entered the vehicle and drove it to a business where they were arrested.

RCMP say both are “well known” to police and have a long history of criminal activity in the community.

They say several charges have been recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

That includes possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with probation orders and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.