Kelowna courthouse evacuated due to 'threat': RCMP
The courthouse in Kelowna was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a "threat," according to police.
According to Castanet, the threat was made over the phone in a call to the RCMP detachment. Police did not say it was a bomb threat, but people at the scene told Castanet that is what they were told while being evacuated. In total, Castanet says it took police about an hour and a half to clear the scene.
The Kelowna RCMP, in a statement, said officers were sent to the scene on Water Street just before 9:30 a.m. The area was cordoned off and closed to traffic and sheriffs helped Mounties clear people from the building.
"The Courthouse was cleared and employees are now back in the building continuing their day. The incident is still being investigated by police," a statement from police issued around 12:30 p.m. says.
No specific information about the threat was provided in the news release.
