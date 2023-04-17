Kelowna cousins feel 'blessed' after winning $5M lottery prize over Easter long weekend
Two cousins living in Kelowna, B.C., are bonded by a lot more than blood after scoring a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize earlier this month.
Duc and Hoa Nguyen found out about their good fortune on Easter Sunday and decided to surprise their relatives with the news later that morning while out for breakfast, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced Monday.
“They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast,” Hoa Nguyen said in the BCLC release. “They were all shaking with excitement!”
The cousins plan to travel to Vietnam to surprise other family members with their big news, and to gift these relatives with some of their winnings.
As fishing enthusiasts, the cousins also have plans to purchase a boat.
Hoa Nguyen, who also hopes to buy a house with his $2.5 million, says he and his cousin feel “blessed.”
According to the BCLC, the winning ticket was purchased at Orchard Park Mall.
Online, the corporation lists the odds of scoring the $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot as 1 in 13,983,816.
-
Rental rule changes in AmherstburgThe town of Amherstburg has approved a new short-term rental by-law. Council approving a non-owner occupied by-law, meaning those who do not live in the homes are able to rent out their property.
-
Man arrested after allegedly drawing fake gun at TTC employeePolice arrested a man at Bathurst Subway Station Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at a Toronto Transit employee.
-
Some U.S. cities may offer model to ease Canada transit violence: expertsAs Canadian cities look for ways to combat violence on public transit, experts say strategies south of the border that combine law enforcement, social supports and community engagement could offer new solutions.
-
WATCH: Julie's Thursday forecastDespite the chance for rain showers, if you plan on being outside Thursay you will need that SPF with the UV index measuring 8 or very hight.
-
Windsor-Essex forecast for April 20, 2023It’s back to sunshine and warmth in Windsor-Essex on Thursday. It will be short lived with the chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
-
Scenic N.S. town looking to sell historic 1890s schoolhouse, says can't afford upkeepA prominent former schoolhouse in the scenic Nova Scotia town of Lunenburg is up for sale because the community can't afford the costs of maintaining the national historic site.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remainsA Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
-
Authenticating art: DNA technology helps reduce art fraudA unique technology is providing artists with a new level of protection for their work.
-