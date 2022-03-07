Kelowna crime spree: Suspect arrested after truck crash, shooting, carjacking

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a suspect who allegedly crashed a truck, fired a gun and carjacked another vehicle during a dramatic crime spree that unfolded in the city Monday morning.

Authorities said the incident started with a multi-vehicle collision that left a woman seriously injured near Glenmore and Snowsell roads at around 8 a.m.

The driver of a Ford F-150 allegedly crashed into a Honda CRV and a Hyundai Santa Fe before attempting to carjack a Subaru by "assaulting the driver and discharging a firearm," according to the RCMP.

Two witnesses told local news outlet Castanet they fought with the suspect and managed to wrestle away his gun.

"He shot at us," said Kair Merkel. "I grabbed his gun, I tried to shoot it in the air. It didn't work so I smashed the gun on the sidewalk and threw it away."

The witnesses said the suspect then sprayed them with pepper spray to get away.

The suspect allegedly went on to steal a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which he used to flee the scene.

The RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team was dispatched to bring the driver into custody, with help from RCMP Air Services and officers from the Kelowna and West Kelowna detachments.

Authorities managed to stop a suspect vehicle on Grizzly Road in West Kelowna shortly before 11 a.m., but said the driver bolted to Highway 97, where he allegedly tried to carjack yet another vehicle before officers took him into custody.

Kelowna RCMP said they seized three firearms from the 33-year-old suspect, whose name hasn't been released pending possible charges.

Speaking at an afternoon news conference, Insp. Adam MacIntosh applauded the officers involved for their work in a "dynamic and dangerous unfolding incident."

Asked why authorities didn't alert the public about the potentially dangerous situation that was unfolding, MacIntosh said officers did not want to alert the suspect that they were following him.

"In our observations, when he did not observe police, he drove in a normal manner," he added. "We believe this individual likely would have done just about anything to get away, and so that was the balance that we had to do, and that's why we did it in the manner we did until it was safe to arrest him."

MacIntosh also addressed images showing the suspect bloodied as he was taken into custody. He said authorities believe the man was injured during the initial collision hours early, but could not say conclusively.

The inspector also confirmed officers fired less-lethal 40 mm. "soft rounds" while taking the suspect into custody.

"I believe he was struck at least once, however we don't believe that (caused) any significant injury," MacIntosh said.

Kelowna RCMP could not comment on whether the suspect might have been impaired, but did say there is no apparent connection to gang activity.

With files from Castanet