Kelowna man gets 60-day sentence for North Vancouver break-ins
A Kelowna man has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for a series of break-ins that happened in North Vancouver last year.
Curtis David Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of breaking and entering and was sentenced earlier this month, North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
The offences took place at apartment and condominium buildings along North Vancouver's Lonsdale Avenue corridor in August 2022, Mounties said, adding that the suspects targeted mail rooms and storage lockers in the buildings.
Investigators worked with Kelowna RCMP to identify Smith as the man believed to have been responsible for all four incidents.
Smith received a 60-day custodial sentence, plus one year of probation, police said.
"This investigation is the latest in a series of police actions aimed at reducing property crimes in North Vancouver," said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.
-
Still no sign of Lola: Search continues for missing Tillsonburg womanAn 88-year-old woman from Tillsonburg has now been missing for 10 days.
-
Crews put out flames at Waterloo homeA fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home in Waterloo.
-
Toronto Police investigation underway near Friday HarbourA heavy police presence is in Friday Harbour Saturday for a Toronto police investigation.
-
N.S. community basketball program targeted by thieves, racial graffitiA shattered window on the outside door greeted players and parents as they arrived for basketball in Glace Bay, N.S., on Saturday.
-
Two times in two days: House in downtown Windsor catches fire againWindsor fire crews attended a house fire at 667 Windsor Ave. Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in InteriorPeople travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.
-
'Decision Day': Neighbourhood Decision Making Program vote wraps upSaturday is the final day of voting. People can vote by phone or in person until 4 p.m. and can vote online until midnight.
-
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan wins Canada's first medal at Parapan Am GamesVancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan won Canada's first medal at the Parapan American Games on Saturday.
-
12-year-old boy brings solar system to SaskatoonA Saskatchewan boy’s most recent project is out of this world. The 12-year-old is bringing the solar system to Saskatoon.