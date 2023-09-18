Kelowna RCMP seek owner of cash-filled wallet found at airport

Mounties in Kelowna are trying to find the person who lost a wallet containing a "substantial" amount of cash at the city's airport over a month ago.

In a news release issued Monday, the detachment said efforts to track down the rightful owner since the wallet was turned in to airport staff on Aug. 15 have been "exhaustive" but unsuccessful.

The Kelowna RCMP has released a photo of the black Anne Klein wallet, urging the person who lost it to come forward. "The exact location where the wallet was found, whether in the arrival’s terminal or on an arriving flight, remains unclear," the statement from police says.

"We hope that this lost wallet did not ruin someone's trip. Regardless, our primary objective is to return it to its rightful owner as swiftly as possible."

The wallet can be claimed at the Kelowna RCMP detachment, provided the person can provide detailed information about its contents.