Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, cash after being called to scene of stabbing

Mounties in Kelowna say they seized a "notable" amount of drugs and cash after being called to the scene of a stabbing on Canada Day.

According to a media release, police were called to the scene near the intersection of Richter Street and Copeland Crescent around 8 a.m. There, they found a man suffering from "significant but non-life-threatening stab wounds," the statement says.

The stabbing is being described as "targeted" and the Kelowna RCMP say it triggered the seizure of two vehicles and the search of one residence. That search, they say, yielded 1.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, two kilograms of suspected meth, $33,000 in cash and "items related to drug trafficking."

The man who was stabbed has been released from the hospital and the "several individuals" arrested have been released from custody, authorities say.

Those involved people involved were not local, according to the statement from spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier, which says they "decided to bring their criminal behaviour here and try to tarnish what we considered a pretty successful and safe Canada Day long weekend for our residents and tourists alike.”

The investigations into the stabbing and suspected drug trafficking are parallel and ongoing, Gauthier notes.