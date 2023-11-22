Kelowna RCMP share photo of man arrested for shoplifting, say he may be responsible for 'a number of other thefts'

Mounties in Kelowna took the unusual step Tuesday of sharing a photo of a suspect currently in their custody.

In a news release, they warned the public that 46-year-old Michael Alan Godson "is believed to be associated (with) a number of other thefts in the Kelowna area."

Godson has been in custody since Nov. 15, according to Kelowna RCMP. On that date, he was arrested in a "covert" operation at an unnamed retail store.

Police said the store in question "has been repeatedly stolen from in recent weeks." To catch the alleged perpetrator, officers from the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit donned plain clothes and remained in contact with store employees when "a well-known shoplifter" paid a visit.

Mounties said the suspect collected roughly $1,000 worth of items "before proceeding past the checkout," where he was met by the plainclothes officers.

Godson has been charged with theft and two counts of breach of release order, police said, noting that the conditions of a previous release from custody prohibited him from being in the store and from possessing certain items.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

“It is very important that business owners communicate their concerns to us and help us help them” said Sgt. Scott Powrie, in the news release.

“We are more than prepared to work with our local retail businesses to divert resources where necessary and taper these crimes. This is not the first time our officers have gone covert, specifically targeting shoplifters, and it certainly won’t be the last.”

Mounties shared Godson's photo and asked anyone wishing to report a shoplifting incident to call them at 250-762-3300.