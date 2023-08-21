Kelowna teacher charged with child luring
Mounties in Kelowna say a teacher has been charged with child luring after a months-long investigation.
In May of 2023, the RCMP received a report alleging that an educator "engaged in inappropriate communication with a student," according to a news release from the Kelowna detachment issued Monday.
Jeffrey Allen Jennens was arrested and released with conditions, police say, adding that the BC Prosecution Service approved a criminal charge last Friday.
Jennens is accused of one count of luring a child, in violation of section 172.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada. That particular offence involves communicating with a minor over the internet with the intention of committing a sexual offence.
Jennens was set to appear in court Monday.
The news release does not say where Jennens taught or if he is still employed as a teacher in the district.
