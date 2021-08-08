Kelowna veterinarian seeks home for dog abandoned during wildfire evacuation

The dog found abandoned in a wildfire evacuation zone by a search and rescue team in B.C.'s Interior Friday night is ready for a new home, according to the veterinarian currently caring for her.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue shared the dog's story on social media on Saturday, saying that they watched the animal - who they've since named Smokey - be thrown out of a car by a man evacuating from La Casa resort on Westside Road.

Dr. Moshe Oz, of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital, told CTV News Vancouver on Sunday that he's received several calls from people offering to donate money or supplies after reading Smokey's story.

"We don't accept any donations," Oz said. "We don't need anything. We do it for our hearts. It's not about finding donations … It's about a home."

Oz said Smokey is an older dog - probably around 10 years old - and needs a family that is prepared to provide her the extra care that elderly animals often need.

He added that Smokey has been doing well since search and rescue crews brought her to his animal hospital Saturday.

Now, Oz hopes to find her a home as soon as possible, so that she doesn't have to spend more time than necessary in the hospital's accommodations.

Smokey came to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue as the team was going door to door at La Casa to help enforce one of the many evacuation orders prompted by the 557-square-kilometre White Rock Lake fire.

In a Facebook post, the crew described having a long conversation with the dog's apparent owner that was made difficult by a language barrier and ultimately required a phone call to a translator.

As they moved on to other homes, the crew watched the man drive away from his home. They said in their post that they saw him stop about 100 yards down the road and throw Smokey out of his car before continuing south on Westside Road.

Oz said Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has dealt with abandoned animals during wildfire season in the past, but it's quite rare.

"This is an unusual case," he said. "Usually people are really good … I'm not here to judge anyone, any family. Every (family) has its own circumstances. I try to concentrate on solving the issue."

Much more common, he said, is for people to drop off animals at the hospital because they're evacuating and don't have a place to keep them.

Currently, Oz said, there are 16 dogs and cats staying at the veterinary hospital because of evacuation orders.

It's a service Rose Valley has been offering for a decade, and Oz said he welcomes members of the community to reach out if they need a place for their pet to stay.

"If somebody needs help, they can call us immediately," he said, noting that the hospital's phone is staffed after hours and on weekends in case of emergencies.

For those interested in adopting Smokey, Oz recommends sending an email. A contact form is available on the hospital's website.