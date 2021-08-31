Kelvin Goertzen to become Manitoba's next premier

Kelvin Goertzen has been named as the interim leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party, and will be sworn in as interim premier on Wednesday.

The decision was made Tuesday evening by the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Goertzen will be replacing Brian Pallister, who is officially stepping down as premier on Wednesday.

“There was healthy dialogue and discussion at this meeting on the future of our caucus and a desired path forward for an interim leader,” PC Caucus Chair Greg Nesbitt said in a statement. “It was unanimously decided that Kelvin Goertzen is the best person to lead us through this interim period until a new leader is selected in the fall."

Goertzen was first elected as the MLA for Steinbach in 2003 and has been re-elected ever since. Goertzen has previously served as the Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living, and the Minister of Education.

Most recently, Goertzen has filled the role of Minister of Legislative and Public Affairs and Deputy Premier of Manitoba.

Political scientist Chris Adams told CTV News it is unlikely the new interim premier will be making any big changes.

"Whoever is the interim leader serving as the premier would be stepping in without really having gone to the electorate," Adams said. "I doubt that person will be doing radically different things than what Premier Pallister had been doing."

On Tuesday evening, the province confirmed Goertzen will be sworn in as Manitoba’s 23rd premier on Wednesday. Goertzen will remain in the role until a new leader is chosen on October 30.

Former health minister Heather Stefanson, former federal MP Shelly Glover and McPhillips MLA Shannon Martin are running for the leadership position.