Kempenfelt Community Players set to hit the stage for first time in years

A Simcoe County theatre group is holding its final rehearsals ahead of its first show since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kempenfelt Community Players have taken over the Georgian Theatre for the group's upcoming performance, We Will Rock You. The new musical, which has been performed in more than 28 countries, features hits from the rock band 'Queen' in a post-apocalyptic world.

The group has not performed a full show for an audience since before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We picked a show that we felt would be exciting for people, something they would know and have a lot of fun in because we are ready to do that," says Juile Underhill, the chairperson for the organization and one of the directors of this latest performance.

Rehearsals for the show have been ongoing since October, averaging about 12 hours a week since ramping up in December.

It features a cast of just over 30 people, most of whom are from the Barrie area.

"It's been amazing work with this group. Everyone's been extremely supportive," says Louis Garcia, one of the show's stars. "At community theatre, everyone is just so kind and amazing to work with. So they make it easier; they give me the support that I need to bring the confidence to be able to play my role, to say my lines, to really just push myself."

The latest performance features some returning members of Kempenfelt Community Players but also includes many new members who are hitting the stage with the group for the first time.

"I love being on stage and having the audience, it's nice to get in your own little world, and you are performing for the audience, but you are also kind of ignoring them," says actress Kristin Alary with a laugh. "You are in your own world!"

The debut performance is on Thurs. Feb. 9. The plays will run through the weekends until Feb. 19. For more information, click here.