Kempenfest an overwhelming success
Organizers for Barrie's Kempenfest say this weekend's event was a resounding success.
From food trucks to the midway and hundreds of different vendors, the popular event was back in full force over the long weekend.
"I'm walking around talking to the vendors and quite a few of them have actually sold out of there wears for the weekend," said Todd Tuckey, Kempenfest Chairman. "It is all about the community. The support is incredible here. It's all the service clubs here that are benefiting and when they benefit the community does because all our money goes back into the community. All the profits we make at this event."
Tuckey said charitable organizations like the Kiwanis club and those who rely on them are making up for lost time and money after the festival's hiatus.
