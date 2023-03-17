Kempenfest announces its biggest lineup yet for its 51st year

A popular summer festival at the Barrie waterfront will return for its 51st year with one of its biggest lineups yet.

Kempenfest announced that Canadian singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane, rock band Finger Eleven and country artist Jade Eagleson will headline the festival from August 4 to 7.

The festival had a successful return last summer following a two-year pandemic hiatus, giving a significant economic boost to the region.

The Ministry of Tourism estimated around $10 million was pumped into the local economy over the 2022 August long weekend.

The event, North America's largest outdoor crafts festival, showcases dozens of vendors and hundreds of artisans, with proceeds supporting local charities.

Tickets are on sale now.

Organizers say supporting acts will be added in the coming months, with over 300 local bands applying.