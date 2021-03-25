Kempenfest cancelled for second year

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of one of Simcoe County's biggest fundraising events, Kempenfest.

Last year, the 50th anniversary of North America's largest outdoor arts and crafts festival was shelved, with plans for this summer, but organizers announced the popular event couldn't go ahead.

In a release Thursday, Kempenfest chair, Todd Tuckey, said the decision couldn't be put off any longer. "Announcing this early in the year protects the festival for future years, and also allows the numerous vendors to seek out other opportunities for 2021 to ensure their own viability moving forward."

Kempenfest typically runs over the long weekend in August along Barrie's waterfront, showcasing hundreds of exhibitors and various performers.

This marks the second time ever the event has been cancelled.

The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Kempenfest typically brings around $12 million to the local economy while supporting multiple local charities.

Organizers are planning "exciting and innovative ways to keep the spirit of Kempenfest alive," while hoping the festival's 50th anniversary will finally be celebrated in the summer of 2022.