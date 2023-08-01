iHeartRadio

Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront


People roam through Kempenfest along the Barrie, Ont. waterfront in this file photo on Sat., Aug. 1, 2015. (CTV Barrie)

Barrie's Kempenfest is celebrating its 51 anniversary on Aug. 4 – 7.

Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.

In addition to buskers and more than 25 food stands, there will be face painters and a youth village.

Kempenfest 2023 Concert Headliners Series features Finger 11 on Friday night, Tom Cochrane on Saturday, Jaden Eagleson on Sunday and Margaritaville Party at noon on Monday.

