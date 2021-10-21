Kemptville hospital emergency department closed due to 'I.T. disruption'
The Kemptville hospital's emergency department is closed because of an "I.T. disruption."
The closure took effect Thursday morning at 7 a.m., the hospital said in a statement. The disruption began early Wednesday morning.
"The decision to close the Emergency Department was not taken lightly due to KDH’s unwavering commitment to provide much needed medical services to the communities it serves," the statement says.
"After careful deliberation it was determined that it would not be possible to provide the highest quality and safe patient care in the Emergency Department in the absence of I.T. systems."
Anyone who needs immediate medical attention should call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the next-nearest emergency department.
Outpatient x-rays and ultrasounds are also on hold. Day surgeries and joint replacements are continuing, but it could take longer to register patients because it's being done on paper rather than using computers.
The hospital says the emergency department will reopen when systems are restored, but did not give a timeline.
-
-
Canada's men's national soccer team cracks FIFA's top 50Canada has cracked the top 50 in the FIFA world rankings, climbing three places to No. 48 in the latest numbers.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notificationsOntario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
Flu shots available in Nova Scotia next weekBeginning Monday, flu shots will be available for free at most pharmacies, family doctors, family practice nurses and nurse practitioners across Nova Scotia.
-
-
Ontario New Democrats pitch 'zero emissions' auto strategy to save Windsor jobsDays after automaker Stellantis announced it will be cutting the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the Ontario New Democrats are pitching a zero emissions vehicle plan to “fight for auto jobs in Windsor now and for generations to come.”
-
Northern man charged after assault with piece of wood, pellet gunA 62-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged after an assault involving a piece of wood and a pellet gun, police say.
-
CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefitThe Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Canada Post stops delivery to Victoria neighbourhood over concerns about off-leash dogsResidents living on the 1800-block of Gonzales Avenue have been without mail service for more than a month after Canada Post suspended delivery due to safety concerns about off-leash dogs.