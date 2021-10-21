Kemptville hospital emergency department closed due to 'I.T. disruption'

The Kemptville hospital's emergency department is closed because of an "I.T. disruption."

The closure took effect Thursday morning at 7 a.m., the hospital said in a statement. The disruption began early Wednesday morning.

"The decision to close the Emergency Department was not taken lightly due to KDH’s unwavering commitment to provide much needed medical services to the communities it serves," the statement says.

"After careful deliberation it was determined that it would not be possible to provide the highest quality and safe patient care in the Emergency Department in the absence of I.T. systems."

Anyone who needs immediate medical attention should call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the next-nearest emergency department.

Outpatient x-rays and ultrasounds are also on hold. Day surgeries and joint replacements are continuing, but it could take longer to register patients because it's being done on paper rather than using computers.

The hospital says the emergency department will reopen when systems are restored, but did not give a timeline.