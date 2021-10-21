Kemptville hospital emergency department closed following 'cybersecurity incident'

The Kemptville hospital's emergency department is closed after a "cybersecurity incident" forced the hospital to take its I.T. systems offline.

The closure took effect Thursday morning at 7 a.m., the hospital said in a statement. The "I.T. disruption" began early Wednesday morning, and the hospital is now operating under 'Code Grey', which is declared when a hospital is dealing with a loss of essential services.

"The decision to close the Emergency Department was not taken lightly due to KDH’s unwavering commitment to provide much needed medical services to the communities it serves," the statement says.

"After careful deliberation it was determined that it would not be possible to provide the highest quality and safe patient care in the Emergency Department in the absence of I.T. systems."

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the hospital said it was working to restore its systems and regular service.

"Cybersecurity experts are currently working with KDH to contain the incident and we are running diagnostics to evaluate the full scope of the situation," said the Kemptville District Hospital.

The hospital says administrators made the decision to temporarily close the emergency department, "Once it became clear that it wold not be possible to provide the highest quality and safe patient care in the Emergency Department in the absence of the I.T. systems."

Anyone who needs immediate medical attention should call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the next-nearest emergency department.

Outpatient x-rays and ultrasounds are also on hold. Day surgeries and joint replacements are continuing, but it could take longer to register patients because it's being done on paper rather than using computers.

The cybersecurity incident has been reported to the OPP Cyber Crime Unit, which visited KDH on Wednesday to conduct an assessment. The hospital is working with the Ministry of Health and the municipality.

The hospital says the emergency department will reopen when systems are restored, but did not give a timeline.

"In terms of resolution and path to recovery, it is still too early to make a fair assessment. We hope to have further clarity around the magnitude of the event and potential in-house resolutions in the next few days," said Marcus Hewitt, KDH’s VP Finance and Chief Operating Officer.