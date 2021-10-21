Kemptville hospital emergency department reopens following 'cybersecurity incident'

The Kemptville hospital's emergency department has reopened after a cybersecurity incident forced the hospital to take its I.T. systems offline.

"Although IT issues remain and the hospital continues to operate under a Code Grey,' collaboration with local hospital partners has enabled the resumption of Emergency Department Services," the hospital said in a release Friday.

A 'Code Grey' is declared when a hospital is dealing with a loss of essential services.

The closure took effect Thursday morning at 7 a.m., after a cybersecurity incident caused a hospital-wide shutdown.

"The decision to close the Emergency Department was not taken lightly due to KDH’s unwavering commitment to provide much needed medical services to the communities it serves," the hospital said on Thursday.

"After careful deliberation it was determined that it would not be possible to provide the highest quality and safe patient care in the Emergency Department in the absence of I.T. systems."

The cybersecurity incident has been reported to the OPP Cyber Crime Unit, which visited KDH on Wednesday to conduct an assessment. The hospital is working with the Ministry of Health and the municipality.