Kemptville man killed in snowmobile crash southeast of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 51-year-old Kemptville man has died in a weekend snowmobile crash southeast of Ottawa.
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a snowmobile on a trail east of Des Benevoles Street in Limoges, Ont. at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Russell County OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Limoges is located 45 km southeast of Ottawa.
