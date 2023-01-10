Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto

The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, investigators said that Ken Lee, 59, died in hospital after he sustained life-threatening injuries in the seemingly random attack.

It happened on Dec. 18, at approximately 12:17 a.m. in the area of York Street and University Avenue.

While the details surrounding the attack itself are still unclear, witnesses told CTV News Toronto last month the incident may have been sparked by a dispute over liquor.

Police have said the eight suspects, who are between the ages of 13 and 16, congregated in the downtown core after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

Their identities are protected under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One of the suspects charged with second-degree murder in connection with the attack was granted bail on Dec. 29. A judge is expected to present her reasons for granting bail to the teen in court later today. As outlined in her bail conditions, she must not contact her co-accused, not possess any weapons or a cell phone, and stay within provincial borders.

Of the seven remaining suspects, two have bail hearing dates set for later this month, on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27. Crown and defense attorneys are continuing to discuss the potential dates for the others.

Lee is the city’s 68th homicide victim of 2022.