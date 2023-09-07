Kenneth Skelly fires lawyer, court appearance put over

A court appearance for a Beaumont man accused of murdering his girlfriend has been put over until next week after the accused fired his lawyer.

Kenneth Skelly is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Treasa Lynn Oberly.

The 40-year-old Beaumont mother went missing on July 14.

Her body was found 10 days later.

Skelly has until next Thursday to find new council.

His father, Joseph Donald Skelly, has been charged with causing indignity to a dead body in Oberly's death.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk