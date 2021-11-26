Kenney adviser calls it quits: Matt Wolf leaving UCP government
An often outspoken member of Jason Kenney's government will be leaving his post next week, CTV News has confirmed.
According to the premier’s office, Matt Wolf, the executive director of issues management for the premier, provided notice that he would be resigning several months ago.
Wolf was a controversial figure in the Kenney government and was once the premier’s chief of staff. At times, he used social media to taunt those who opposed Kenney government policies.
The pandemic is ending. Accept it.— Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) June 2, 2021
"His last week in the office will be next week," said Christine Myatt, Kenney's director of strategic planning.
Wolf had been an adamant supporter of Kenney's policies and even attacked opponents of the government's COVID-19 strategy on multiple occasions.
